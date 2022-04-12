Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Financial Survey

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) and Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuse Science has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and Fuse Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico 31.77% 28.06% 11.46% Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and Fuse Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico 1 2 3 0 2.33 Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus price target of $147.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.66%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and Fuse Science’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico $937.87 million 8.20 $294.00 million $5.66 26.53 Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has higher revenue and earnings than Fuse Science.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico beats Fuse Science on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Fuse Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuse Science, Inc. operates a cloud-based customer service software platform. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Fuse Science, Inc. in December 2011. Fuse Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

