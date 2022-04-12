Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,950 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 184,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMM opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

