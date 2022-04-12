Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Insider James Scott Marion Sells 1,945 Shares of Stock

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lindsay stock opened at $147.01 on Tuesday. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,373,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,820,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

