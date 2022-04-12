Critical Survey: Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) & Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and Real Brokerage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Estate $11.40 billion 1.77 $1.28 billion $0.98 14.77 Real Brokerage $121.68 million 0.01 -$11.68 million N/A N/A

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mitsubishi Estate and Real Brokerage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Estate 0 0 2 0 3.00 Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Real Brokerage has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Real Brokerage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and Real Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Estate 11.16% 6.81% 2.26% Real Brokerage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats Real Brokerage on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt. Fuji Shizuoka Airport, and seven airports in Hokkaido. It also engages in the development and rebuilding, redevelopment, purchasing and sale, brokerage, and management of condominiums; and rental of apartments. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust, as well as private placement funds management services. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting. Additionally, the company provides real estate problem-solving solutions, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, and real estate appraisal. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

