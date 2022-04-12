Reviewing Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) & Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Tesla’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 646.76 -$4.69 billion N/A N/A Tesla $53.82 billion 18.21 $5.52 billion $4.90 199.17

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Tesla shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rivian Automotive and Tesla, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 2 4 12 0 2.56 Tesla 8 7 15 0 2.23

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus target price of 85.94, suggesting a potential upside of 117.56%. Tesla has a consensus target price of $935.47, suggesting a potential downside of 4.15%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Tesla.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive N/A N/A N/A Tesla 10.25% 20.36% 9.68%

Summary

Tesla beats Rivian Automotive on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits. It provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; and purchase financing and leasing services. This segment is also involved in the provision of non-warranty after-sales vehicle services, sale of used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance, as well as sale of products to third party customers; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations, and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners. This segment also offers service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty; and various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.