12,228 Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,055,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 34.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 84,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 31.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 214,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 50,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

