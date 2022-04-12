D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $328,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

NYSE WPM opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.