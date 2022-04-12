D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 500 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enviva by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the third quarter worth $13,971,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 188.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the third quarter worth $3,894,000.

EVA stock opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. Enviva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.18 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

In related news, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

