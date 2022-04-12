D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 599 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mplx by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Mplx by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 159,207 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Mplx by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of MPLX opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.68. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $34.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

