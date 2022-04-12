D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 861 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,314,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6,303.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 138,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000.

XMMO stock opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17.

