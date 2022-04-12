Insider Selling: Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Sells 65,916 Shares of Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$344,411.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 627,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65.
CR stock opened at C$5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$785.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. Crew Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.35.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Crew Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.
See Also
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.