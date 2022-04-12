Insider Selling: Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Sells 65,916 Shares of Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$344,411.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 627,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65.

CR stock opened at C$5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$785.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. Crew Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.35.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

