D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 21,198 First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,198 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCF. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 341,651 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 173,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 72.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 370,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 155,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 48.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 145,944 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCF. B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

