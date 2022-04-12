Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after buying an additional 2,076,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,027,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17,470.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after buying an additional 668,934 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 554,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Glaukos by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,464,000 after purchasing an additional 64,143 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $98.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Glaukos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.