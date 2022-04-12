Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

