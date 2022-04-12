Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $194,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

