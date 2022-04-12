Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 116,059 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,569,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after acquiring an additional 802,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 692,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 589,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMPQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

UMPQ opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

