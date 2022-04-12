Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 11,655 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,655 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

