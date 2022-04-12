Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,773 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The GEO Group by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The GEO Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GEO opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $725.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

