Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,403 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.62 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.64.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

