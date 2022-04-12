JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €84.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €84.00 ($91.30) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KGX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($100.00) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.54 ($100.59).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €54.28 ($59.00) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.91. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a one year high of €81.82 ($88.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

