Mothercare (LON:MTC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of MTC stock opened at GBX 9.87 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Mothercare has a one year low of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.84. The company has a market capitalization of £55.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97.
Mothercare Company Profile (Get Rating)
