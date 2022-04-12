Mothercare (LON:MTC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of MTC stock opened at GBX 9.87 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Mothercare has a one year low of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.84. The company has a market capitalization of £55.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores and 400 additional stores under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 37 countries.

