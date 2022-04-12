Royal Bank of Canada Trims The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Target Price to GBX 1,000

The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,030 ($13.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.03) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

LON:GOG opened at GBX 843 ($10.99) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 693.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 719.93. The firm has a market cap of £363.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.75. The Go-Ahead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 450.60 ($5.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,393.62 ($18.16).

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

