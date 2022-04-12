Royal Bank of Canada Trims The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Target Price to GBX 1,000

The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,030 ($13.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.03) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.
LON:GOG opened at GBX 843 ($10.99) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 693.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 719.93. The firm has a market cap of £363.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.75. The Go-Ahead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 450.60 ($5.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,393.62 ($18.16).
The Go-Ahead Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.