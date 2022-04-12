Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.38, for a total value of C$396,881.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,849,454 shares in the company, valued at C$146,802,630.59.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut acquired 555 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$78.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,778.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$25,126.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 275 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.21, for a total value of C$20,407.75.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total value of C$378,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$329,861.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total value of C$330,918.50.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total value of C$309,550.00.

TSE CNQ opened at C$78.86 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$36.23 and a 12 month high of C$81.14. The stock has a market cap of C$91.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$73.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.05.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

