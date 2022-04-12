Centamin (LON:CEY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.41) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Centamin from GBX 108 ($1.41) to GBX 114 ($1.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 120.33 ($1.57).

LON CEY opened at GBX 95.02 ($1.24) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.48. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

