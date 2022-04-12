6,968 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $338.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.81. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.55.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

