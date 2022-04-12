Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,847 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

