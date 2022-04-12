salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total value of $456,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,246,561.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $461,564.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $486,634.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total transaction of $496,846.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $488,934.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $484,955.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total transaction of $491,786.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total transaction of $494,017.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $195.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.79.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

