Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in TechTarget by 19.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in TechTarget by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,525,000.00 and a beta of 0.95. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $111.44.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.