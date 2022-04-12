State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $2,177,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 849,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,435,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE THS opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.33. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -152.82, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

THS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

