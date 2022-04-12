State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

APLS opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $199,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,880 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

