Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Atkore worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 8.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

ATKR stock opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.36.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The business had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $63,315.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

