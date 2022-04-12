Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 91,596 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.64. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

