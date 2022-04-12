Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52-week low of C$20.50 and a 52-week high of C$40.07. The stock has a market cap of C$930.33 million and a PE ratio of -10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

