Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$40.50 Price Target at CSFB

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Keyera to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.06.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$33.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.07. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$25.41 and a 52-week high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

