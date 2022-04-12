TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$67.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded TC Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.81.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP stock opened at C$72.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.04 billion and a PE ratio of 38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.62. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$57.71 and a twelve month high of C$74.39.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

In other news, Director Fareen Sunderji sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$563,939.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$426,120. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.