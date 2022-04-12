ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Given a C$59.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Laurentian set a C$59.00 price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATA. TD Securities raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.71.

ATA opened at C$40.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$26.33 and a one year high of C$53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.13.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$514.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.2172996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

