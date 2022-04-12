Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at CSFB

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENB. National Bankshares upped their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.92.

Get Enbridge alerts:

TSE ENB opened at C$58.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.53. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$45.76 and a 12-month high of C$58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.2199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total value of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,895 shares in the company, valued at C$12,573,596.10. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$177,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,219,916.38. Insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256 over the last 90 days.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.