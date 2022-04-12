Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,569,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 595.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 791,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after acquiring an additional 678,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 192.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 398,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2,511.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,894,000 after acquiring an additional 277,692 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 609,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 120,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of KFY opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.39. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Korn Ferry Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.