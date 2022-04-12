American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.35 Million

Equities analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $31.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the lowest is $31.20 million. American Software posted sales of $28.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $124.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $124.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $131.83 million, with estimates ranging from $129.80 million to $133.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. American Software has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $637.94 million, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of American Software by 80.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 13.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 308.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

