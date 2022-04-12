Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) to post $661.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $665.30 million and the lowest is $657.70 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $599.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $225,525,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $152.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

