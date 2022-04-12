Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of CVLT opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

