Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.62. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $4,149,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.