6,526 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $93,408,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,768,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 854,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Premier by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,837,000 after purchasing an additional 566,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 890.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 510,228 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

PINC opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Premier Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.