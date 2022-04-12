1,435 Shares in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 68,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Bank of The West bought a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti raised their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $32,522.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $779.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

