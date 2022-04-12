16,037 Shares in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

In related news, COO Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 6.76 per share, for a total transaction of 135,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of 6.58 per share, for a total transaction of 32,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 100,242 shares of company stock worth $680,800 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at 6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.21. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12 month low of 6.50 and a 12 month high of 12.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Douglas Elliman Inc provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

