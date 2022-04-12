State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,167 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.41.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

