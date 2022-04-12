Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $18.11 on Monday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

In related news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 644 shares of company stock worth $12,226. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

