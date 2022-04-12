Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PFMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Performant Financial from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performant Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Performant Financial stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of -0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 194,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $441,138.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,012,789 shares of company stock worth $2,095,158 and sold 351,594 shares worth $784,891. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 636,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 334,585 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

