Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $24.00 on Monday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $169.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.