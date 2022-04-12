Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of RGLS opened at $0.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.48. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 336,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

